Test Description

Haematology Changes common, but not specific.

Lymphopenia, anaemia with or without neutrophilia.

Serum biochemistry Dependent on organ(s) affected.

Increase in bilirubin and globulin levels.

Albumin:globulin (A:G) ratio often lower than 0.4 (not FIP if higher than 0.8).

Increase in α1-acid glycoprotein (AGP; higher than 1,500ug/ml, often higher than 3,000ug/ml).

Fluid analysis – biochemistry and cytology Can be performed on abdominal or pleural fluid (also pericardial if accessible), abdominal lavage.

In cats with FIP, the fluid might be yellow, viscous and clots.

Protein higher than 35g/L; A:G ratio lower than 0.8, often lower than 0.4 (not FIP if higher than 0.8).

Rivalta test: To 7ml to 8ml distilled water in a 10ml tube, add one drop (20ul to 30ul) of 98 per cent to 100 per cent acetic acid (or household vinegar), mix well, then place one drop of body fluid on the top of this solution. If it keeps its shape, this detects increased protein with inflammation.

Relatively low cell counts (often fewer than 5 × 109/L) – non-toxic neutrophils and macrophages = non-septic exudate .

. Culture and sensitivity (should be negative unless repeated tapping for fluid previously).

Increase in AGP (higher than 1,500ug/mL).

Quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) – detects feline coronavirus (FCoV) RNA Performed at Axiom/Finn, Veterinary Pathology Group/Synlab, Glasgow and Langford.

Detection of high levels of FCoV RNA in samples correspond with increasing likelihood of FIP, but negative results do not rule out a diagnosis of FIP.

Should be interpreted with rest of clinical picture, including signalment.

Can be performed on fluid samples (pleural, abdominal, pericardial or retroperitoneal effusions, CSF, or aqueous humour): minimum 100μl blood and serum samples generally not recommended

(pleural, abdominal, pericardial or retroperitoneal effusions, CSF, or aqueous humour): Fine-needle aspirates (FNAs) can be submitted: Mix with a small amount of saline, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA)‑saline or, ideally, RNAlater if available in sample tube. Add several FNA aspirates to sample tube until the solution to submit is cloudy, indicating cell presence.

can be submitted: If the sample is already on a slide, rub it off with a cotton swab, place the swab in saline, shake, spin down, remove supernatant, and re-suspend in saline to approximately 100μl.

Tissue samples require extra processing: Ideally, fresh-frozen samples. Fixed tissue blocks can also be used (but formalin cross-linkage and wax inhibitors can reduce PCR sensitivity); 5μm sections.

require extra processing: Idexx FIP Virus RealPCR test When high levels of FCoV present, S mutation analysis is possible to determine if certain mutations are present in the S gene.

Performed on same samples as qRT-PCR.

Positive S mutation testing corresponds to a likelihood of FIP similar to the finding of high levels of FCoV RNA on qRT-PCR

Immunocytochemistry – detects FCoV antigen on cytology samples Contact lab beforehand to discuss cellular harvest, preparation, costs and postage requirements to ensure successful sampling and submission.

Performed at universities of Edinburgh and Liverpool, plus Glasgow.

Detects and visualises FCoV antigen within macrophages . Can be performed on effusions, CSF or aqueous humour, and sometimes FNAs (lab dependent).

. Can be performed on effusions, CSF or aqueous humour, and sometimes FNAs (lab dependent). Smears prepared on glass slides are not good as cells fall off; it is better to prepare two cytospins on to charged glass slides if possible. If neither cytospins nor preparation of cell pellets is possible (see below for method), submit fluid samples for qRT-PCR directly (for FNAs, place several FNAs into small volume of sterile saline or into EDTA – ensure the fluid is cloudy) and submit ASAP, although yield may be poor.

on to charged glass slides if possible. If neither cytospins nor preparation of cell pellets is possible (see below for method), submit fluid samples for qRT-PCR directly (for FNAs, place several FNAs into small volume of sterile saline or into EDTA – ensure the fluid is cloudy) and submit ASAP, although yield may be poor. Most labs prefer fluid submitted as a cell pellet (see below for method).

Preparing a cell pellet – use body fluid (for example, ascitic, pleural, CSF) or tissue FNAs : Prepare 1ml or 2 ml of saline, or autologous serum in plain tube. Aspirate from the tissue/organ and place the cellular content from the needle directly into the saline/serum tube (as if rinsing the needle). Repeat until becomes turbid. Make sure saline/serum solution becomes turbid; the more turbid the solution is, the more cellular the pellet will be. Centrifuge at 5,000rpm for five minutes. Verify presence of a visible cell button at the bottom of the tube. Carefully remove the supernatant with pipette, leaving cell button (pellet/sediment) intact at bottom of the tube. Add 2ml of buffered formalin, mix thoroughly using vortex or re-suspend using a pipette. Send ASAP to lab – next‑day delivery.

– use (for example, ascitic, pleural, CSF) or :