The 3C-like protease inhibitor GC376 has shown a promise in the treatment of FIP in client-owned cats at dose of 15mg/kg SC every 12 hours; however, relapses no longer responsive to treatment occurred in that study (Pedersen et al, 2018). The effect on cats with neurological form of FIP was not evaluated and several side effects arose, such as transient stinging on injection, occasional foci of SC fibrosis and hair loss, and retarded development and abnormal eruption of permanent teeth in cats treated younger than 16 to 18 weeks of age (Pedersen et al, 2018).