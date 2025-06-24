These radiographic signs are easier to recognise and document consistently between practitioners based on the opacity, location, size and severity. Unfortunately, this often results in the phrase, “increased soft tissue opacity”, which covers most of the traditional lung patterns and is very non-specific. It is, therefore, advisable only to document this radiographic sign if it is thought to be related to clinical disease, as other factors can cause this radiographic sign such as obesity, under-inflation and radiographic technique. It is, therefore, essential to understand the history and physical examination findings of the patient to determine whether this radiographic sign should be reported.