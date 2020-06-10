As the process of history taking, examination and owner education can be quite time‑consuming, your average duration in first opinion practice is often not sufficient. Clever solutions must be sought – such as booking longer appointments, splitting the process into a series of consultations, putting the emphasis on different aspects for each session, using your valuable nursing staff (possibly after some further training), using questionnaires, taking samples during the consult, and examining patients later and calling owners with the result and therapeutic plan.