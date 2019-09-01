It can be difficult to remove a flea problem once reproduction starts, due to larvae avoiding the light by burrowing into carpets and other furniture in houses. When fleas emerge from the pupal stage, they immediately begin searching for a host for the first blood meal, before reproducing themselves. Unfortunately, if a flea cannot find a host, it can survive for up to several days; 95% of flea problems exist as eggs, larvae and pupae (Wright and Elsheikha, 2014).