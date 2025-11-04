Resuscitation rates

In hypovolaemic and distributive shock, the aim of fluid therapy is to rapidly restore circulating volume and improve tissue oxygenation, though cardiogenic shock should be excluded first to avoid fluid overload. Shock bolus volumes are based on estimated blood volume (60ml/kg to 90ml/kg in dogs, 40ml/kg to 60ml/kg in cats), but full volumes are rarely required. Instead, dogs are typically given 10ml/kg to 20ml/kg boluses of isotonic crystalloids across 15 to 30 minutes, with reassessment after each to guide further therapy. Cats are less tolerant and receive 10ml/kg to 15ml/kg boluses. When synthetic colloids are used, doses of 5ml/kg in dogs and 3ml/kg in cats are recommended (Lyons and Waddell, 2018).