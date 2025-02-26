However, half of the dogs that were B2 or C also had systolic dysfunction. Atrial fibrillation was uncommon in Labradors, but ventricular arrhythmias were a little more common. Atrial fibrillation ultimately occurred in five out of six of the golden retrievers with stage B2 or C MMVD. Mitral valve prolapse was found to be more common in Labradors than golden retrievers. The authors note that MMVD has a relatively late onset in both breeds, and that both breeds showed mitral valve thickening. A worse MMVD stage was associated with increased prevalence of systolic dysfunction.