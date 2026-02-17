From skin to stewardship: guidelines for canine pyoderma

Furthermore, a large body of evidence from human medicine is now available, including studies on skin and soft tissue infections, which support that short courses can be as effective as long courses and that historical recommendations are questionable. The review of evidence on required treatment duration by the guideline team resulted in equivocal results, mainly because treatment studies are sparse, relatively dated and not of comparable design. In the absence of good data, the guideline recommendations settled on initial prescriptions of two weeks for superficial pyoderma and of three weeks for deep pyoderma (without additional weeks beyond clinical cure and historically advised). However, these shorter initial prescriptions should be combined with scheduled veterinary re-checks, so that progress can be assessed before treatment is stopped. Fixed re-examinations while still receiving antimicrobials will allow the clinician to determine whether extended treatment is necessary (based on lesion assessment and cytology), to identify drug resistance early and, most importantly, to continue investigations and correction of primary underlying causes.