Fluorescent-labelled recombinant DNA probes are used to visualise bacteria and their distribution in tissue via fluorescent microscopy. The test is usually comparable in cost to routine histopathology, and can be performed on any formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded tissue. Probes either detect most bacteria (eubacteria) or can be species specific to allow more accurate identification. These specific probes need to be requested by clinicians and, importantly, they do not give any information on antimicrobial sensitivities17,18.