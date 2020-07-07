Biopsies (if not already done) or immunosuppressant trial (with prednisolone as a first choice). If biopsies are not performed and the underlying cause is unknown, the treatment trial with steroids may be inadequate. For instance, the management for gastrointestinal lymphoma and primary lymphangiectasia is different. Prednisolone may be used as a first-line treatment (skipping initially a diet trial, or along with it) in PLE cases that are not eating, severe diarrhoea and severe hypoalbuminaemia (lower than or equal to 15g/L).