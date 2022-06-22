When lymphoma is suspected, a panel of T- and B-cell antibodies (for example, CD3 and CD20) can identify a monomorphic population, and establish the cell lineage. Antibodies such as Ki67, pSTAT3 and pSTAT5 have been recently studied, and are useful for the diagnosis of LGTIL (Freiche et al, 2021b). The combination of histopathology and IHC is considered the gold standard for diagnosis of LGTIL.