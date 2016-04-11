Non-radiopaque foreign bodies can be suspected in cases with dilation of the intestine proximal to the obstruction with gas and fluid accumulation. A study examining this diagnosis showed if the jejunal diameter is greater than two-and-a-half times the length of the cranial end plate of L2 then intestinal obstruction is the most likely diagnosis (Adams et al, 2010). Partial obstructions may not always result in dilation of proximal intestine at the time of imaging, however, making this a challenging diagnosis sometimes only made at surgery.