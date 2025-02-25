Endoscopy. For any diagnostic test or treatment, we should balance clinical benefit/risks and costs. Regarding gastrointestinal disease, endoscopy to obtain gastrointestinal biopsies is the gold standard for the diagnosis of inflammation, and it’s as much as we can do to exclude neoplasia (without surgery); however, my clinical impression is that in dogs with chronic diarrhoea, where the ultrasound is not suggestive of neoplasia, endoscopy is unlikely to change the therapeutic approach. Some argue that this is obvious, but it’s important to communicate the likelihood of a test to have an impact on a specific case, even more if there are financial constraints or higher anaesthetic risk. An unpublished study (awaiting publication at the time of writing this article) by Jolly Frahija and others (including the author) concluded that in a population of dogs with chronic diarrhoea, and no ultrasonographic findings suggestive of neoplasia, the percentage of cases with neoplasia was low (3 out of 115). It is important to share this information to carers for them to make an informed decision about pursuing endoscopy.