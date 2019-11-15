Exercise modification

The benefits of exercising dogs must be stressed to owners. The correct level of exercise will vary from dog to dog, but it is reasonable to provide regular exercise to the highest level possible that does not induce prolonged exacerbation of clinical signs. Low-impact, short, regular sessions lead walking on soft terrain is the most beneficial. Off-lead, sudden, stop-start, chasing exercises will lead to increased shear action on joints and stress to the extremities of the ranges of motion (Figure 1; Hutchinson, 2018).