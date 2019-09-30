In particular, careful review of the literature shows of 951 dogs selected from 11 studies and undergoing disc fenestration “only” (that is, without direct spinal cord decompression) as a treatment for disc herniation, 94% of dogs with intact pain sensation recovered and 45% of dogs with no pain sensation recovered (Jeffery and Freeman, 2018). This is very similar to recovery rates put forward in studies looking at the effect of decompressive surgery for treatment of disc herniation (Langerhuus and Miles, 2017).