Sarcopenia can be expected in any elderly animal, but the aim would be to minimise this, and to investigate excessive loss of body and particularly muscle condition. As a minimum, highly digestible, high-quality protein diets with pro-active supplementation of B 12 , L-carnitine, co-enzyme Q and probiotics may be a consideration, although evidence for many of these is scant. While obesity should be addressed in cats, to reduce risk of diabetes mellitus and to prevent exacerbation of OA, weight control is better achieved in early to mid-adulthood than in the geriatric phase of life. Weight loss in a patient whose deliberate weight reduction diet has been a failure for years is a sign of disease, but owners may assume it is due to eventual success.