For nephrotoxic drugs avoid if possible – if not, a dose adjustment can be based on creatinine clearance rates; however, this is not done often in first opinion practice, so an alternative is to use the following: if isosthenuric (urine specific gravity values in the 1.008 to 1.010 range): normal dose × 0.33 (one third). If azotaemic: normal dose × 0.25 (one quarter). This is not a comprehensive review of all medicines that may be a problem in geriatric dogs with renal or kidney impairment so always review the product data sheet at the Veterinary Medicines Directorate before administering medicines and screen the patient for potential problems: www.vmd.defra.gov.uk/ProductInformationDatabase Non-nephrotoxic drugs are best avoided – if not, reduce dose or increase dosing interval.For nephrotoxic drugs avoid if possible – if not, a dose adjustment can be based on creatinine clearance rates; however, this is not done often in first opinion practice, so an alternative is to use the following: if isosthenuric (urine specific gravity values in the 1.008 to 1.010 range): normal dose × 0.33 (one third). If azotaemic: normal dose × 0.25 (one quarter).