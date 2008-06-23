The extracellular antigens are produced by the living bacteria and may be involved in adhesion to keratinocytes and protection from the host immune system. These include toxins and enzymes, some of which can act as superantigens. They are cell components that are released when the bacteria die. The cellular antigens are known to produce a humoral immune response involving immunoglobulin G, but whether this is a protective response is not known. Super ant I gens can produce an inappropriate or aberrant immune response, and may be involved in the promotion of allergy or the development of autoimmune skin disease. In this way, recurrent pyoderma in an atopic dog may act as a significant promoter of the allergic response in the skin immune system.