Real-time data from the latest tick surveillance scheme, however, suggests an extended peak of increased activity now occurs more uniformly from early spring through until late autumn, with exposure potentially occurring at any time of year (Wright et al, 2018). Recognising an increased risk of exposure throughout the spring, summer and autumn months – with the potential for exposure at any time of year – is important to help in preventing tick and tick-borne pathogen exposure. The need for tick prevention should be, therefore, considered all year and be based on lifestyle and geographic risk factors.