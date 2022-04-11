GI endoscopy is a common procedure involving the passage of a camera either through the mouth, down the oesophagus into the stomach and into the duodenum, or through the anus to examine the rectum, colon and, if able to pass the ileocolic valve, the proximal part of the small intestines. This minimally invasive procedure allows visualisation of the mucosal wall, collection of tissue samples and removal of foreign bodies (depending on size, shape and texture). If, on ultrasound imaging, the jejunum is the area of interest, endoscopy is unsuitable as this area of the small bowel is inaccessible by endoscopy. Recent diagnostic advances include videoendoscopic capsules.