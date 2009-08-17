Pain is an important consideration in these patients and nSaIDs have been used with some success, although their use should be reserved for cats with normal renal and hepatic function. Meloxicam can be given orally at a dose rate of 0.3mg/kg on day one of treatment and then 0.1mg/kg sid for between two and seven days. once clinical signs improve, the dose should be reduced to the minimum effective dose. Many cats will maintain on one to two drops per day. Ketofen at 1mg/kg sid for five days has been used with limited success. analgesia may also be obtained by administering buprenorphine orally at a dose of 10µg/kg.