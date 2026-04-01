High omega-3 levels. Formulated with high levels of EPA and DHA to help break the cycle of inflammation and preserve joint cartilage.

Formulated with high levels of EPA and DHA to help break the cycle of inflammation and preserve joint cartilage. Proven clinical efficacy. In a randomised, double-blind study, 61% of cats with moderate to severe DJD showed improved mobility after just 4 weeks9.

3. Compliance and versatility

With previous tactics which relied solely on caloric restriction success in weight management depended entirely on pet parent compliance. Oral dosing of supplements can be unpleasant and reduce adherence, and it can be difficult to know what the evidence supports. Hill’s Metabolic + Mobility, which is now available for both your feline and canine patients, offers a “mouthwatering experience” through mixed feeding options – serving the wet option alone, as a topper, or in a “half and half” format—to ensure the pet enjoys their mealtime while getting the supportive nutrition they need.