01 April 2026
In this article, Hill's discusses obesity, a metabolic state that can fundamentally alter a pet's biology, shifting their gene expression from “fat-burning” to “fat-storing”.
As veterinary professionals, we are witnessing a significant shift in the demographic health of our patients. Recent data highlights a staggering reality: 61% of cats and 59% of dogs1 are currently classified as overweight or obese. This is not a static issue; obesity rates have seen a steady increase across the past 20 years2.
The implications of this trend extend far beyond simple weight management. Obesity is a metabolic state that can fundamentally alter a pet’s biology, shifting their gene expression from “fat-burning” to “fat-storing”. This metabolic shift creates a foundation for numerous comorbidities that severely impact quality of life and longevity.
One of the most critical links we manage is the relationship between excess weight and degenerative joint disease (DJD). The connection is twofold: physical stress and systemic inflammation.
This creates what we define as the “vicious cycle”: excess weight leads to joint stress, which reduces mobility. Reduced mobility leads to less exercise, which inevitably fuels further weight gain.
Managing these patients requires a dual-action approach that addresses both metabolic health and joint integrity. Hill’s Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility is formulated to break this cycle through advanced nutrigenomics and high-level nutrient support.
Rather than simple calorie restriction, Metabolic nutrition works with a pet’s unique metabolism to help them naturally lose weight. Clinical results are significant: 88% of pets lost weight at home when fed this nutrition8.
The “Mobility” component, featuring the nutrition of Prescription Diet j/d, focuses on the root causes of joint pain:
With previous tactics which relied solely on caloric restriction success in weight management depended entirely on pet parent compliance. Oral dosing of supplements can be unpleasant and reduce adherence, and it can be difficult to know what the evidence supports. Hill’s Metabolic + Mobility, which is now available for both your feline and canine patients, offers a “mouthwatering experience” through mixed feeding options – serving the wet option alone, as a topper, or in a “half and half” format—to ensure the pet enjoys their mealtime while getting the supportive nutrition they need.
By implementing a nutrition-first strategy, we can support patients with DJD and obesity simultaneously, helping our patients stay light, limber and active.