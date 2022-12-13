When looking for parasites with a low-power objective lens, lower the condenser lens of the microscope to increase contrast. This makes it easier to find the parasites.

Use a coverslip if the sample is placed in paraffin oil on a microscope slide – this flattens everything into the same plane and makes examination easier. Start examination in one corner of the coverslip and then move either horizontally or vertically; at the end of the coverslip, move across one field of vision and move back in the opposite direction. Continue this pattern until the whole coverslip is examined.