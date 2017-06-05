Excisional biopsies are best avoided, as the surgical scar created following excisional biopsy will require a much larger surgery to cleanly excise than the original mass if clean margins have not been achieved. Excisional biopsy where clean margins have not been achieved causes contamination and disruption of local tissue planes, both of which can drastically reduce the chances of achieving a complete excision with a following curative-intent surgery. In addition, in cases where an excisional biopsy has been taken and tumour-free margins not achieved, a much higher risk exists of wound break down, especially with mast cell tumours and aggressive sarcomas.