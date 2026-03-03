Rabbit stasis care plans, such as that created by Morrison (2024) and recreated in Panel 2, are a good way of creating a uniform plan for vets and nurses to follow as rabbits can be daunting. The system follows a traffic light system where red indicates the rabbit at the most serious stage of illness and generally upon admission and green where the signs are beginning to resolve. Morrison (2024) has found that since using this plan, most rabbits are frequently discharged after one day of hospitalisation.