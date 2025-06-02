Elevated reticulocyte counts indicate active bone marrow regeneration, commonly seen in cases of blood loss or haemolysis. Conversely, low counts may point to underlying conditions such as bone marrow suppression or chronic disease, where red cell production is insufficient (Riley et al, 2001). Pre-regenerative anaemia also highlights the importance of reticulocyte monitoring over time, as it reflects the initial lag before bone marrow activity increases. Incorporating reticulocyte analysis into routine practice can help ensure veterinary professionals accurately assess erythropoiesis and tailor interventions accordingly.