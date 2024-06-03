Coma scale

The Modified Glascow Coma Scale is a useful tool that enables a more objective grading and then serial monitoring of a patient’s neurological status. It can also help provide information regarding prognosis, as it has been demonstrated to have a linear correlation between the score and the survival rates of dogs with head trauma. An important point to remember is that the score can change rapidly once head trauma management has been instituted so repeat assessments every 6 to 8 hours is important.