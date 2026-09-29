This article appeared in Vet Times (29 September 2026), Volume 56, Issue 39, Pages 25-26

Michael Macfarlane graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2009. He worked in first opinion practice in Buckinghamshire and in County Antrim, then started an internship at the University of Glasgow in 2012 with the aim of furthering his knowledge and experience in oncology. A year later he started his ECVIM residency in oncology. Michael became a diplomate of the European College of Veterinary Internal Medicine and a European-recognised specialist in oncology in 2017.