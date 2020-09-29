However, in veterinary medicine, puppies and kittens are generally brought to the veterinarian for the first health check when they are approximately six to eight weeks of age, so only the congenital cardiac defects that are seen in small animal practice are those still asymptomatic and compatible with life, at least in the first months after birth. Indeed, many cases of stillborn or perinatal deaths may be associated with more severe cardiac defects that are not compatible with life.