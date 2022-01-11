Measurement Description

Modified vertebral left atrial size (M-VLAS; Figure 2a) M-VLAS is measured from the centre of the most ventral aspect of the carina to the intersection between the most caudal aspect of the left atrium (LA) and the dorsal border of the caudal vena cava. A second measurement starts at the most distal LA border and perpendicularly meets the first line. These two separate lines are then drawn from the cranial edge of the T4 vertebrae extending in a caudal direction. The sum of the vertebral bodies (to the nearest 0.1 vertebrae) corresponding to the length of lines obtained from the left atrium consists of M-VLAS.

VLAS (Figure 2b) A line is drawn from the centre of the ventral aspect of the carina to the caudal aspect of the left atrium, where it intersected with the dorsal border of the caudal vena cava. A line that is equal in length to the first was drawn at the cranial edge of T4 and extended caudally.

Vertebral heart sum (VHS; Figure 2c) The long axis of the heart is measured from the ventral border of the left main stem bronchus to the cardiac apex. The maximal short axis of the heart is perpendicular to the long axis. The short and long axis dimensions are then added and compared to vertebral length, starting from the T4 vertebrae.