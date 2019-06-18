Anaesthetic considerations

Maintain heart rate, preload and

contractility, while avoiding an

increase in afterload.

Cardiac output dependent on heart rate, so large changes

should be avoided. Maintain preload/venous return.

Myocardial contractility should be maintained or increased.

May have a genetic origin or can be secondary to hyperthyroidism

or chronic kidney disease. High heart rates (stress) should be avoided.

A normal or slightly lower heart rate must be maintained to enhance

diastolic filling time. A mild reduction of contractility will decrease

myocardial oxygen consumption.