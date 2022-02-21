The intensity or loudness of a murmur can be graded from one to six, with one the quietest and six the loudest. The intensity of a murmur does not always equate to the severity of the condition; however, a study by Caivano et al (2018) found that the loudness of heart murmurs associated with congenital abnormalities tended to be proportionate to the severity of the underlying condition. A similar study by Ljungvall et al (2014) confirmed the association between heart murmur intensity and degree of cardiac remodelling in mitral valve disease in dogs. Therefore, the presence of a moderate to loud murmur should always prompt additional investigations, such as echocardiographic examination.