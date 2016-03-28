Simultaneous death of several adult worms may lead to life-threatening respiratory compromise. The risks are higher in dogs with a greater number of worms and with severe pulmonary disease secondary to heartworm disease. Additionally, smaller patients are at a higher risk of complications due to the relative size of an adult heartworm (up to 25cm to 30cm) and their pulmonary vessels. In this case, and despite the absence of significant cardiac changes, the size of the patient, suspected worm burden and the degree of lung parenchymal disease raised concerns about the possibility of significant complications of adulticide treatment.