But, it must be born in mind as to what is usable space; for example, guinea pigs do not appreciate or use large open spaces much, as they would be too vulnerable to predation in the wild. So, a massive open enclosure would simply end up being largely unused, with animals sticking to safe areas; therefore, the actual used environment may be too small. Space, too, is not simply area; for climbing species, volume may be more important, with special attention paid to producing climbable structures, allowing full use of a space. Similarly, depth comes into play for burrowing species.