The infusion came in the form of 250ml bottles for single use only and only in packs of 10 bottles, the cost of which was initially split between both patients. Amino acid infusions such as Primene have a relatively high osmolarity, and though complications are rarely seen with infusion through a peripheral catheter, the infusion can be irritant if any leaks subcutaneously. A risk of allergic reaction also exists, and dogs should be closely monitored throughout the infusion process. The amino acid infusion was given at a rate of 25mg/kg over eight hours, with temperature, pulse and respiration recorded every 10 minutes for the first hour, then reducing to every 30 minutes throughout the day. No side effects were seen in either dog following the infusion.