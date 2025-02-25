The group fed 25% less food lived on average 18 months longer.

In the group fed 25% less food the onset of age-related diseases was delayed by two years.

The hip joints were radiographed every year for 12 years. Remarkably, there was a 6-year delay in the appearance of osteophytes around the hip joints. These first appeared at 3 years of age in the control group and at 9 years of age in the diet-restricted group.

None of the diet-restricted dogs developed clinical signs of hip osteoarthritis during their lifetime

Many authors have interpreted these differences as being due to one group being obese, but this is not true. The body condition scores (BCS – on a 1-9 point scale) from 6 to 12 years of age, were higher (P < 0.01) for dogs in the controlled-feeding group (6.7 ± 0.19) than for dogs in the restricted-feeding group (4.6 ± 0.19). So, the control group dogs were overweight, not obese, and the diet-restricted group were slightly underweight. This difference does not seem to explain why hip dysplasia-related osteoarthritis did not occur in the diet-restricted individuals (see Table 1).