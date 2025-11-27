What makes Pharmadiet unique?

Innovation lies at the heart of Pharmadiet’s identity, shaping every product the company develops. Its flagship joint health range, Hyaloral, exemplifies this commitment to science-led advancement. Formulated to support joint function and mobility in pets, Hyaloral features enzymatically hydrolysed collagen – a key ingredient shown to help maintain cartilage integrity while promoting flexibility and structural support. By combining this with hyaluronic acid and gamma oryzanol, alongside offering in a tablet and liquid formulation, Hyaloral delivers comprehensive joint care for pets of all types and sizes.