27 November 2025
Jonathon Doyle, veterinary sales manager UK, on expanding Pharmadiet’s legacy of nutraceutical innovation into the UK veterinary market.
Pharmadiet is a Spanish nutraceutical company with more than 30 years of experience, dedicated to supporting veterinarians by providing high-quality products for their clinics. As part of OPKO Health Inc, a renowned North American pharmaceutical company specialising in innovation, development, research and diagnostics, Pharmadiet draws on a strong foundation of scientific expertise and global healthcare innovation.
The company is committed to promoting the health and well-being of pets while placing veterinarians at the heart of its mission. Pharmadiet values the trust that professionals place in its products, which drives ongoing innovation and the development of new solutions designed to make veterinary practice more efficient and effective.
Over the years, Pharmadiet has expanded its presence internationally, with operations in France, Portugal, Mexico, Chile and now the United Kingdom.
Innovation lies at the heart of Pharmadiet’s identity, shaping every product the company develops. Its flagship joint health range, Hyaloral, exemplifies this commitment to science-led advancement. Formulated to support joint function and mobility in pets, Hyaloral features enzymatically hydrolysed collagen – a key ingredient shown to help maintain cartilage integrity while promoting flexibility and structural support. By combining this with hyaluronic acid and gamma oryzanol, alongside offering in a tablet and liquid formulation, Hyaloral delivers comprehensive joint care for pets of all types and sizes.
The range continues to evolve with Hyaloral Plasma – an enhanced formulation containing plasma proteins to support immune function and regulate inflammatory responses via the gut joint axis.
This commitment to scientific innovation extends well beyond joint health. Pharmadiet applies the same rigorous approach to developing nutraceutical solutions that support behaviour, digestive health, dermatology, immunity, and organ function. Through continuous research and collaboration with veterinary professionals, the company strives to deliver effective products that enhance animal well-being and strengthen veterinary care.
More details can be found in the Pharmadiet UK 2025 Product Catalogue:
With decades of experience in nutraceutical manufacturing and product development, Pharmadiet brings a wealth of knowledge to the UK market. Recognising the strength and professionalism of the UK veterinary sector, Pharmadiet has chosen to focus exclusively on the veterinary channel. The company values veterinary endorsement and is committed to supporting practices with a dedicated product range.
Pharmadiet products are available through the UK’s national veterinary wholesalers – Covetrus, MWI and NVS. In addition, a dedicated Pharmadiet sales team is on hand to provide support at practice level. Contact us today!