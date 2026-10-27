Pets that live indoors are at increased risk of exposure to these festive plants. The berries are attractive to pets and children due to their vibrant colour, making them more susceptible to ingestion. The dried berries will eventually fall off, which makes it easy for pets or children to reach them. Both dogs and cats have been known to chew on house plants, with the primary difference between these two species being the amount of plant material ingested: although cats often only nibble on a few leaves, many dogs will devour the entire plant.