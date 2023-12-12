Routine testing alongside treatment

This has a number of benefits to practices, both in terms of reinforcing good practice among pet owners, identifying which parasites are present in a local area and, crucially, to detect signs of drug resistance. It can be performed at annual wellness checks, six-monthly or quarterly heath checks. More economical and flexible testing options have become available for faecal testing in cats and dogs. Faecal flotation allows faeces to be efficiently examined by concentrating ova present in the faeces in small volumes of liquid while eliminating debris.