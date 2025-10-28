Cases of home accidents of pets or children (colourful leaves are attractive) exposed to Dieffenbachia species plant are frequently reported. All parts of the plant (stems, leaves, sap) are toxic. Dieffenbachia species can have harmful animal effects as a result of ingestion, chewing or contact. The toxicity may be caused by a combination of mechanical and chemical effects. Dieffenbachia species has idioblasts, cylindrical thick-walled cells containing high amounts of tiny (3µm), needle-shaped, insoluble calcium oxalate (raphides) arranged parallel in compact bundles at both ends. Calcium oxalate (C 2 CaO 4 ) needles have inflammatory properties.