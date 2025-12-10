10 December 2025
Assessing parasite risk in feline patients is one of the ongoing clinical challenges in small animal vet practice – find out how this risk assessment can help.
When 5,001 pet owners were asked about their pet’s parasite risk, the survey showed that based on lifestyle, 68% of cats in the UK fell into the highest risk group, for which European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) Guidelines recommend monthly worming or testing.
The study concluded that worming frequencies were considerably less than recommended by ESCCAP or required to reduce zoonotic risk and improve pet health1.
Assessing parasite risk in feline patients is one of the ongoing clinical challenges in small animal practice. Many cats hunt intermittently, catch prey and have contact with children and the elderly. Hunting and grooming, for example, can put cats at risk from tapeworm infection, and most of these cases get missed in routine faecal tests2. Such variables can make it difficult to decide what parasite control to prescribe for each individual cat.
Parassess® for cats is a risk assessment tool that provides an easy, evidence-based way to evaluate a cat’s individual risk factors. Developed with leading parasitologists and following ESCCAP Guidelines, Parassess® simplifies the parasite risk assessment process, while fully supporting veterinary professional expertise. In just a few minutes a pet owner can complete the free online risk checker and get a personalised report to share with you.
Parassess® focuses on individual risk and does not make product recommendations. It facilitates owner education on parasite risk, but leaves the prescribing decision to the vet. Making risk visible means it is easier to explain to your clients and encourages honest conversations, while highlighting the importance of prevention for both pet and household health. Emphasising that parasite risk can change over time also creates natural opportunities to revisit the discussion at annual health checks or booster appointments.
Parassess® aids risk-based prescribing decisions in busy vet practices. Once risk has been established, you can match the right parasiticide, at the right frequency, to each cat. For cats, a product that is convenient and easy for owners to administer is ideal.
NexGard® COMBO is the only monthly parasiticide that includes tapeworm protection* in an easy-to-give spot on. It’s fiercely protective, providing broad-spectrum cover for cats against key parasites, including fleas, ticks, ear mites, tapeworms and roundworms.
NexGard® COMBO has been designed with cats and their owners in mind. It’s alcohol-free, which means it avoids the cold, uncomfortable sensation that many spot-on treatments cause when applied to a cat’s skin. Plus, it’s easy to give – 80% of owners say its unique applicator is easy to use†.
It’s also easy for you. NexGard® COMBO is available in two pack sizes: 0.3ml for cats weighing less than 2.5kg and 0.9ml for cats weighing more than 2.5kg to 7.5 kg (which covers the majority of cats) for simplified stock control.
So, once you know a cat needs monthly flea, tick and worm control, get protective with NexGard® COMBO, the parasiticide that works for your patients, your clients, and you.
*NexGard® COMBO is indicated for cats with, or at risk from mixed infections by ectoparasites, roundworms and tapeworms; †Ipsos, 2009. 181 cat owners.
1. McNamara J, Drake J, Wiseman S et al (2018). Survey of European pet owners quantifying endoparasitic infection risk and implications for deworming recommendations, Parasit Vectors 11: 571.
2. Little S, Adolph C, Downie K et al (2015). High prevalence of covert infection with gastrointestinal helminths in cats, J Amer Anim Hosp Assoc 51(6): 359-364.
NexGard® COMBO contains esafoxolaner, eprinomectin and praziquantel. UK: POM-V IE: POM.
Further information available in the SPC or from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd, RG12 8YS, UK. UK Tel: 01344 746959 (sales) or 01344 746957 (technical), IE Tel: 01291 3985 (all queries). Email: [email protected]
NexGard® and Parassess® are registered trademarks of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health France SCS, used under licence. ©2025 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health UK Ltd. All rights reserved. Date of preparation: October 2025. UI-PET-0302-2025. Use Medicines Responsibly.
Prescription decisions are for the person issuing the prescription alone.