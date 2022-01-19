General proprioceptive/sensory ataxia: when ataxia is not defined by an asymmetry or exaggerated movements then it is most likely to be a general proprioceptive ataxia. This is commonly, but not exclusively, associated with disease of the spinal cord. Paresis is, therefore, often seen alongside the ataxia because the ascending and descending pathways are in close approximation – and so a lesion of one is likely to affect the other. In contrast, cerebellar and vestibular ataxias are less likely to be associated with paresis because the cerebellum and vestibular apparatus do not involve the motor (general somatic efferent) system.