Gloves should be worn when handling any animal with evidence of infectious skin disease, open wounds or ectoparasite infestation, as well as when contact with bodily fluids is likely. Gloves should be changed between examinations of individual patients, with contact between the skin and the outer glove surface being avoided during removal. Hands should be washed as soon as the gloves are removed. Facial protection should be worn whenever exposure to splashing fluid or aerosol contamination is likely, such as when flushing wounds or during postmortem examinations. This may take the form of a face mask and goggles, or a full facial shield, depending on the level of risk.