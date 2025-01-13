Role of foxes

Although prevalence of T canis in foxes is high and their role in environmental contamination has not been quantified, it is thought to be less than 10% of dogs. This is due to the far fewer number of foxes than dogs found in most populated areas. Therefore, although keeping foxes out of children’s playgrounds and parks with fencing is sensible if possible, it is unlikely that fox population control would have any significant impact on human toxocariasis incidence.