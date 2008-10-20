Therapy

The treatment of hydrocephalus must be dictated by the underlying cause. If meningoencephalitis or neoplasia have been diagnosed, this should be specifically addressed as well. With hypertensive hydrocephalus, the main aim of medical treatment is to decrease CSF volume and production through diuretics and glucocorticoids. For the former, it is essential to ensure electrolytes and the hydration status of the patient are appropriate. If the hydrocephalus is compensatory, this treatment form has no expected benefit.