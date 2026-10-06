If there is no concomitant azotaemia or acute kidney injury, furosemide can also be considered if there is an inadequate response to fluid therapy. An intravenous infusion of bisphosphonates is another option (for example, pamidronate). This type of drug inhibits osteoclast activity and induces osteoclast apoptosis. Possible side effects are gastrointestinal signs and renal injury. Ideally, corticosteroids should not be used initially, as they can make the diagnosis of some underlying diseases, such as lymphoma, much more difficult.