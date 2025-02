IV crystalloids, which correct volume and dehydration deficits.

Fluid therapy – the primary treatment, with the aim of: diluting serum potassium, by increasing the intravascular volume shifting potassium intracellularly, by alkalinsation

Traditionally, potassium-free fluid (for example, sodium chloride 0.9%); however, a buffer solution can be used as the potassium is still lower than the serum potassium, but the buffers in those alkalinising solutions can help shift potassium intracellularly.

Moderate to severe elevations

Moderate to severe elevations exist when the serum potassium concentration exceeds 6.5mmol/L, or when cardiotoxic effects or metabolic acidosis is present. Treatment options are: