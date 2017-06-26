The photoreceptor layer of the retina has a very high energy and oxygen demand, relying on the underlying and highly vascular choroid to meet these needs. When detached from the choroid, the retina quickly begins the process of degeneration. Most photoreceptor death occurs within the first few days of detachment by the process of apoptosis and continues for as long as the retina remains detached (Chang et al, 1995). For the best opportunity at recovery of photoreceptor function, retinal reattachment should take place within one week (Anderson et al, 1986). Both the duration and extent of retinal detachment influence the prognosis for vision, thus early recognition of hypertensive retinopathy – prior to the development of significant retinal detachment, and, therefore, reduction/loss of vision – offers the best chance at early treatment and, therefore, prognosis (Maggio et al, 2000).