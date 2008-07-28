Anaesthetic considerations

When anaesthetising a hyperthyroid cat, it is of paramount importance to collect some data and perform a thorough physical examination. Initially, age, gender and weight should be noted, and the cat should be kept and examined in a quiet room separate from dogs. Restraint should be minimised as far as possible during physical examination and the collection of blood for analysis. If the patient struggles and signs of respiratory distress appear, it is wise to postpone any handling and let the cat rest in a quiet and, ideally, oxygenenriched environment. The situation can get even more complicated as, very often, these are hyperactive and nervous cats that cope very badly with stress. Any struggling will result in an increase in oxygen demand, leading to potentially fatal arrhythmias.