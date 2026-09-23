“Auditing” the clinic’s monitoring of cats diagnosed with hyperthyroidism; are any being missed and only seen infrequently to acquire medication without assessment of dosage? Could any that have missed check-ups be invited for a recheck?

Developing a protocol as a guide (flexed to the individual case). For example, once euthyroid on medication, hyperthyroid cats could be routinely seen via senior cat nurse consultations every 3 months to assess blood pressure, body weight, BCS and MCS, escalating to further testing if the cat has lost weight for example;

If dosages are adjusted, total T 4 should be reassessed after approximately two to four weeks;

should be reassessed after approximately two to four weeks; Cats with concurrent hyperthyroidism and comorbidities such as CKD may need closer monitoring based around clinical signs, weight/BCS/MCS and targeted reassessment of T 4 and creatinine.

Optimising hyperthyroid monitoring: a team approach

Monitoring hyperthyroid patients should involve both vets and vet nurses, integrating nurse clinic checks of medication compliance, weight/BCS/MCS and blood pressure for example ( Figure 2 ), with alternating vet checks to look at dosage adjustments;

), with alternating vet checks to look at dosage adjustments; Minimising stressors for hyperthyroid cats in the clinic by creating a cat friendly environment and improving interactions by using pre-visit gabapentin or pregabalin to facilitate blood sampling;

Client care teams should be clear on which appointments to offer to hyperthyroid patients, namely when the clinic is quiet to avoid stress in busy waiting rooms, nurse clinic appointments and longer vet consultations if blood sampling will be needed;

Pricing could be reviewed with regards hyperthyroid cat re-check ‘packages’ including consultation (with blood pressure measurement) and lab testing for example so clear and consistent even if seeing different clinic staff, and more cost-effective than pricing tests individually (deterring cost-limited clients);

Hyperthyroid cat CPD for the clinic teams to discuss the above protocols and costings can be organised (often supported by pharmaceutical companies).

Importance of body and muscle condition

Successful treatment of hyperthyroidism involves regaining lost weight. However, we are increasingly recognising the importance of muscle condition score as a way of assessing health in senior cats. ‘Frailty’ and loss of muscle can reduce quality of life and is negatively associated with survival (Chandler, 2026; Figure 3) yet may not show on the scales. Assigning hyperthyroid cats a muscle condition score (MCS, see https://www.wsava.org/nutrition-toolkit) at each re check can identify those needing further intervention. Such interventions include taking an accurate nutritional history, improving calorie intake and diet quality (particularly in terms of protein), pharmaceutical interventions and supplementing with fish oils. Future directions may include probiotics and creatine for example.